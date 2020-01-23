FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Issued By G.Research

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

