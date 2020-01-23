Cascades Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a report issued on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.17.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$11.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.92. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

