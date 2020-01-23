Cascades Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a report issued on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.17.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$11.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.92. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. Issued By G.Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. Issued By G.Research
Cascades Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share
Cascades Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Lowered by Cormark
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Lowered by Cormark
Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Enerplus Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Enerplus Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report