Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:ALC)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.20 million.

Algoma Central stock opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.20. The company has a market cap of $482.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$12.27 and a 12 month high of C$14.23.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

