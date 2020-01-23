Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RF. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

