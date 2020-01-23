Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

ERF stock opened at C$7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.83. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$7.32 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

