Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tivity Health by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tivity Health by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 337,571 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.