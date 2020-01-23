Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westrock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Westrock has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

