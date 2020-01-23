FY2020 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Decreased by Analyst

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in R1 RCM by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

