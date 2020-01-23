FY2020 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Big Lots in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of BIG opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

