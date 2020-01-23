FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Conn’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Conn’s by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

