Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EW opened at $242.99 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

