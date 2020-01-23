Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY19 guidance at $4.62-4.68 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APTV opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

