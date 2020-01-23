ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMD opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. ResMed has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $199,416.80. Insiders have sold 60,653 shares of company stock worth $9,035,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

