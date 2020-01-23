Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.