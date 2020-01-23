Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Earnings History for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. Issued By G.Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. Issued By G.Research
Cascades Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share
Cascades Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Lowered by Cormark
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Lowered by Cormark
Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Enerplus Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Enerplus Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report