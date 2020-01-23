Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NVST opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96. Envista has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

