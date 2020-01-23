Real Matters (REA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Real Matters (TSE:REA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$141.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.02 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Earnings History for Real Matters (TSE:REA)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. Issued By G.Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. Issued By G.Research
Cascades Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share
Cascades Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Lowered by Cormark
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Lowered by Cormark
Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Enerplus Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Enerplus Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report