Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

CFG stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.