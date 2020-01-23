Jefferies Financial Group Comments on APHRIA INC-TS’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.10 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Earnings History and Estimates for APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH)

