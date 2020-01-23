Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

