Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

PLCE stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $944.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Childrens Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpa bought 5,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 125,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,941,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

