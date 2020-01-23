Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.