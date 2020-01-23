ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

ZIX stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $427.53 million, a P/E ratio of -36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZIX by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ZIX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ZIX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

