BidaskClub Downgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Sell

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 412,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 110,584 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

