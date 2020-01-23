Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Winmark alerts:

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.55. Winmark has a 1 year low of $152.70 and a 1 year high of $206.10.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $408,259.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,187,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,233 shares of company stock worth $1,755,859. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.