Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
NASDAQ:WINA opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.55. Winmark has a 1 year low of $152.70 and a 1 year high of $206.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.
About Winmark
Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.
