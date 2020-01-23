Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley upped their price target on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

TSC opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $739.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth $3,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

