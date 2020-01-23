West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.71. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,180. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in West Bancorporation by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in West Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in West Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.