Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider David Driscoll sold 26,213 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,601.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

