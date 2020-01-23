XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Shares of XELB opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.46. XCel Brands has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.