Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $267.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.10. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

