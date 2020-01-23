UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.66. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

