Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Shares of VNDA opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $30.65.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
