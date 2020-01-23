Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of VNDA opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

