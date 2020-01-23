Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.43. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,619 shares of company stock worth $116,319 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

