Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $620.40 million, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

