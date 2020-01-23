Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to post sales of $40.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.87 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $166.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.62 million to $168.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.82 million, with estimates ranging from $158.79 million to $162.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter.

HBT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

HBT stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164 in the last three months.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

