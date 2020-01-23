Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will report sales of $331.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.10 million and the highest is $335.25 million. Mellanox Technologies reported sales of $290.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.59 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

