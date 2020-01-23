Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $9.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.62 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.52 billion to $40.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $41.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.