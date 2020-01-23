Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

MRK opened at €117.00 ($136.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.10. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Merck KGaA PT Set at €110.00 by Nord/LB
Merck KGaA PT Set at €110.00 by Nord/LB
Lanxess Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
Lanxess Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
Brenntag Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
Brenntag Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB
Fuchs Petrolub PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB
Fuchs Petrolub PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB
Wedbush Increases MacroGenics Price Target to $16.00
Wedbush Increases MacroGenics Price Target to $16.00
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Benchmark
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Benchmark


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report