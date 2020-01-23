Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Nord/LB

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK opened at €117.00 ($136.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.10. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.