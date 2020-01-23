Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

ETR LXS opened at €55.48 ($64.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

