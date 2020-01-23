Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.87 ($60.31).

FRA:BNR opened at €49.09 ($57.08) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.83.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

