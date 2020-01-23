Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FPE. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.05 ($43.08).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE opened at €38.25 ($44.48) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.73.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.