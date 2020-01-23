Wedbush Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $574.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.31. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

