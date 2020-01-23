New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDU. Macquarie boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,966,000 after buying an additional 111,203 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth about $176,928,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

