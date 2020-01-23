J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Stephens

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,645 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $27,881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $25,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,510,000 after buying an additional 119,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

