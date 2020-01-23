Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,560.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,380.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,261.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

