Svb Leerink Initiates Coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,259,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,844. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

