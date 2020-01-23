CareDx’s (CDNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. CareDx has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $945.90 million, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.