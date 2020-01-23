Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.01 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 254.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Golden Minerals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

