Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Underweight

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

