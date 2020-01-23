SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 197.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XOG. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.99. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. Analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

