Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.90 to $6.10 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.92 target price on shares of Yirendai in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Yirendai presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.51.

YRD opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yirendai by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

